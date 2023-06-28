TTM+ 2023 expected to generate 3.4 billion baht in total revenue

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has estimated that the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2023 has generated around 3.4 billion baht in tourism income for Thailand.

The country’s B2B travel show took place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok from May 31 to June 2. The event was held under the theme of ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ as part of the TAT’s strategy to highlight the kingdom’s ongoing efforts to create more meaningful experiences with an increased focus on sustainable tourism.







According to a recent survey, sellers from Thailand and the Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) totaled 429, surpassing the target of 400 and indicating a 61.53% growth from 2022. Buyers from around the world meanwhile totaled 374 from 50 countries, exceeding the target of 350 and indicating a 66.22% increase over the previous year.

Meanwhile, response among buyers and media to the TTM+ 2023 pre-tours was positive, with over 80% of all participants across the three tours on offer reporting overall satisfaction with this activity. The pre-tours allowed interested participants to take part on trips in Bangkok and Nonthaburi that reflected the show’s theme of meaningful travel experiences and Bangkok’s responsible and sustainable tourism efforts.







TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn confirmed that the number of both sellers and buyers attending TTM+ 2023 surpassed the targets set, as did the number of overall business appointments conducted throughout the show. He said he believed that the significant increase of participants indicated a promising resurgence for Thailand’s tourism industry. (NNT)

















