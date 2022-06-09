TTM+ 2022 welcome reception delighted delegates with ‘luxe, local & zero waste’ initiatives in Phuket

The Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2022 welcome reception charmed delegates with an exceptional ‘Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters’ evening that highlighted the ‘luxe’, ‘local’ and ‘zero waste’ aspects of travel experiences in Thailand.

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, presided over the reception. Also attending the event were Mr. Narong Woonciew, Governor of Phuket Province, Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Mr. Anupap Wechvanichsanong, Vice President of Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation, and Mr. Thaneth Tantipiriyakij, President of the Phuket Tourism Council, as well as officials and figures from the Thai public and private sectors.







Mr. Yuthasak said, “The TTM+ 2022 welcome reception was carefully designed to offer delegates a first-hand experience of the Amazing New Chapters in the Thai tourism post-pandemic era. It also offered a glimpse into the kingdom’s long-standing soft-power foundations, including Food, Film, Fashion, Fight, and Festival while presenting them in the futuristic ways.”

Reflecting its location in Phuket, the TTM+ 2022 welcome reception prominently presented Phuket’s gastronomy delights. Under the concept of luxe, local, and zero waste initiatives, the evening was made extraordinary with luxurious features that retained local feels, while ensured an aspiring zero waste effort.





It included special shows on “Glory Thailand” and “Beyond the Future with Cube and Hologram”, live music performances by Sunbird Band and Tom Issara, and house music show by DJ Roxy June.

The TTM+ 2022 continues today (9 June) with table-top networking and business sessions between the buyers and sellers. It will end on 10 June. (TAT)





























































