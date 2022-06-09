Nightlife venues start hiring after covid relaxation in Thailand

Since the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved the reopening of nightlife entertainment venues in 31 provinces from June 1st, employment at these venues is reportedly starting to pick up.

These establishments include pubs, bars, karaoke bars, massage parlors, and other nightlife venues. They are allowed to operate until midnight.







Nonetheless, several businesses are still under renovation, as former employees have switched occupations after their employment was terminated, due to the economic slump from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Establishments that are able to hire former employees are still in the preparation period.





However, these business operators must strictly follow the Public Health Ministry’s Covid-free setting measures and close by midnight. They are also asked not to hold promotional events in order to avoid overcrowding that could lead to new Covid-19 infection clusters.

Meanwhile, entertainment businesses have urged the government and the CCSA to consider extending the operating time to 2 AM. They reasoned that the current operating time limit is too constrained for their customers who normally arrive from 9 PM – 11 PM. The extension will also give businesses more time to earn income. (NNT)































