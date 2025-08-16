Trump and Putin hold talks without Ukraine war breakthrough

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The much-anticipated summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded without any agreement to end or pause the war in Ukraine, even though both leaders described the talks as constructive.

After nearly three hours of discussion in Alaska, the two leaders briefly addressed the media, noting progress on unspecified issues but offering no further details and refusing questions. Normally outspoken, Trump ignored reporters’ calls, saying that while there has been some progress, no agreement will be reached until a formal deal is made.







The meeting did not produce meaningful steps toward a ceasefire in Europe’s bloodiest conflict in 80 years. For Putin, however, simply meeting one-on-one with the U.S. president was a political victory after being largely isolated by Western leaders since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Following the summit, Trump told Fox News he would delay import tariffs on Chinese purchases of Russian oil, citing progress in discussions with Putin. He also suggested a potential meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he might participate, though details on organizers or timing were not provided.



Putin did not mention any meeting with Zelensky, only expressing hope that Ukraine and European allies would constructively accept the outcomes of U.S.–Russia negotiations and avoid obstructing progress. He reiterated Moscow’s stance that the “roots of the conflict” must be addressed to achieve long-term peace, signaling continued opposition to a ceasefire. (TNA)



































