International delegation visits Sisaket to witness landmine clearance and Cambodian violations

By Pattaya Mail
On August 16, ASEAN diplomats and Ottawa Convention representatives observed demining operations in Phu Makhua, Sisaket, seeing firsthand evidence of Cambodian-laid anti-personnel mines causing injuries and long-term impacts on local communities.

SI SA KET, Thailand – The delegation of Diplomatic Corps from ASEAN and States Parties to the Ottawa Convention, international organizations, visited Phu Makhua area, Si Sa Ket Province. The delegation observed activities related to de-mining operations by the Humanitarian Mine Action Units and army units in the area, first-hand, and saw evidence of Cambodia’s laying of anti-personnel landmines on Thai territory.

The delegation heard directly from the officials, and saw firsthand empirical evidence of anti-personnel landmines that have been newly laid in the area. This has caused severe injuries and disabilities to Thai personnel, as well as long-term effects on the people and societies. (NNT)

















