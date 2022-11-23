True allocates exclusive rights for 16 World Cup live broadcasts to digital TV stations

True Corporation returned the right to exclusively broadcast 16 live World Cup 2022 matches for the Sports Authority of Thailand to allocate to digital TV stations.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, said the movement responded to the complaint from the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (Thailand) against the SAT’s previous permission for True to choose and live broadcast 32 of all 64 World Cup 2022 matches. The association filed the complaint with the NBTC.







True said it had no problems on the matter and returned its exclusive rights to 16 World Cup 2022 matches. The SAT would then allow other digital TV stations to broadcast the matches live together with True, Mr Trairat said.

The SAT would organize draws for other digital TV stations to choose their live broadcasts at 2.30pm on Wednesday (Nov 23). (TNA)









































