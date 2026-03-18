Truckers rally near Laem Chabang Port over rising fuel costs and port congestion

CHONBURI, Thailand – Truck operators in eastern Thailand gathered at Laem Chabang Port on Wednesday to demand government relief as rising fuel prices, driven by Middle East conflicts, strain the transport sector.

The Land Transport Federation of Thailand (LTFT) launched its “TRUCK POWER” rally at 9:00 a.m. on Sukhumvit Road to present three key demands to the government. The group called for an alignment of ex-refinery fuel prices with pump prices to close a reported 12-baht per liter gap and demanded a restructuring of domestic fuel prices to end reliance on the Singapore market index. Additionally, the federation urged authorities to resolve severe congestion at Laem Chabang Port, noting that current loading delays of 10 to 15 hours are significantly driving up operational costs.

The protest comes as diesel prices rose by 0.50 baht to 30.46 baht per liter this morning. Siriphop Pichaicrattanaphong, Secretary-General of the LTFT, led a convoy of over 200 trucks—with an additional 1,000 supporters joining by blinking lights—across a 37-kilometer route to Thai Oil Refinery.

Siriphop criticized the government’s fuel management, noting that despite claims of a 60-90 day reserve, acute shortages persist due to public hoarding and lack of confidence. He urged the state to utilize the Oil Fund and excise tax adjustments before raising prices.





“The government says supply is sufficient, but the reality is people are queuing and fuel is running out,” Siriphop said, questioning why shortages exist despite the pipeline infrastructure.

Operators warned that if the situation continues, transport fees will rise by approximately 3% for every 1-baht increase in fuel price. Today’s demonstration was a half-day symbolic action with no road closures or overnight stays. (TNA)



































