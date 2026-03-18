Constitutional Court of Thailand accepts petition over barcoded ballots in Feb 8 election

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Constitutional Court voted 6-3 to accept a petition to determine if barcoded election ballots violate the principles of direct and secret voting, ordering the Election Commission (EC) to submit a clarification within 15 days.

The Court reached the majority decision following a request from the Ombudsman under Section 213 of the Constitution. The petition cited 21 complaints against the EC, its Secretary-General, and the EC Office regarding the February 8, 2026, general election.

The complainants allege that the design and printing of ballots featuring Barcodes and QR Codes could allow for the identification of voters and their specific choices, thereby breaching voting secrecy. Such actions are claimed to contradict multiple constitutional articles.

The Court ruled the petition meets legal criteria and has ordered all parties to submit their defense and a list of evidence to the Court within 15 days of receiving the notice. (TNA)



































