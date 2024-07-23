Tropical Storm ‘Prapiroon’ causing heavy rainfall in some parts of Thailand

The Meteorological Department warns of monsoon rains causing heavy rainfall in some parts of Thailand, as Tropical Storm “Prapiroon” made landfall in Vietnam on Tuesday morning.

The Meteorological Department revealed that the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is of moderate strength. Coupled with Tropical Storm “Prapiroon” covering the Gulf of Tonkin, this results in heavy rainfall in some areas of the northern and northeastern regions, with very heavy rainfall in some areas of the eastern region.







People in these areas are advised to beware of the dangers of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially in the foothills near waterways and low-lying areas. The wind and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are moderate.

The upper Andaman Sea has waves about 2 meters high, while the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand have waves 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters. Mariners in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.







Moreover, Tropical Storm “Prapiroon” is covering the Gulf of Tonkin, China, and is expected to make landfall in Hai Phong, northern Vietnam, on the morning of July 23. This storm does not directly affect the weather in Thailand. Those planning to travel to the aforementioned areas are advised to check the weather conditions before traveling on these dates.















































