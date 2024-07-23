QSNCC wins World MICE Award for Best Convention Center in Thailand

The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) has been awarded the World MICE Award for “Thailand’s Best Convention Center 2023,” recognizing its exceptional service and facilities. This award is the result of votes from MICE and travel industry professionals worldwide and was officially announced recently. It underscores the advancement and elevation of Thailand’s MICE industry to global standards.

The World MICE Awards is recognized as a symbol of global-level excellence of the MICE industry, celebrating outstanding achievements in various sectors, including destinations and enterprises that demonstrate remarkable performance. This award is conferred by the UK-based World Travel Group, a leading organization renowned for its contributions to travel, tourism, and media for over 30 years. (NNT)





































