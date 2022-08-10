Tropical Storm Mulan to affect Thailand’s North, Northeast and Central Plains Aug 11-13

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation warns of possible flooding in 29 provinces in the North, the Northeast and the Central Plains including Bangkok on Aug 11-13.

The department said people in flood-prone areas should be prepared for runoffs, flash floods and overflowing waterways during the period. It also warned of high tides from Aug 10 to 16.







The department stated that Tropical Storm Mulan southeast of Hainan would reach upper Vietnam on Aug 11 and bring heavy rains to the North, the Northeast and the Central Plains.

It said that people could follow up disaster warnings through THAI DISASTER ALERT app and seek help in the event of disasters from its LINE account, Line ID @1784DDPM, and its hotline 1784 around the clock.







Meanwhile, the National Water Command predicted that high tides on Aug 10-16 could reach 1.80-2.10 meters above the mean sea level and affect waterside communities without embankments. (TNA)































