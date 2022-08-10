PEA calls Pattaya expat’s moaning videos moot point

The Provincial Electricity Authority said the removal of leaning utility poles and low-hanging wires already was scheduled before a Pattaya expat posted viral videos complaining about them.

Two videos made by an unidentified foreign woman and posted to the Sorayuth Suthassanachinda News Committee Facebook page, which has 3.2 million followers, took viewers on walks along South Road near Sukhumvit Road, and Central Road near Big C Extra.







In on clip, the woman marveled at how poles on South Road were leaning and wires still attached, even though the PEA supposedly had buried all the power and communications lines. In the other, she expressed exasperation at low-hanging wires that nearly touched her head as she walked on the sidewalk.







PEA Pattaya Manager Vichien Hengudomsub said the woman obviously was unaware of the South Road project’s timeline. The wires already were buried and the lines she saw are all dead. Wires currently are being cut down and poles removed along the entirety of South Road and the work will be completed by the end of the month.

As for Central Road, Vichien said crews were scheduled to tidy wires there – part of an ongoing citywide cleanup operation – on Aug. 11.

































