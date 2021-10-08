Tropical storm ‘Lionrock’ to rock Vietnam this weekend; high waves in Gulf of Thailand

Weather Warning

At 4.00 p.m. LST (8 October 2021), tropical storm ‘Lionrock’ over the upper South China Sea was centered about 90 kilometers east of Haikou, China or latitude 18.7 degrees north and longitude 110.7 degrees east. With the maximum sustained winds about 65 km/hr., move north-northwest slowly.

It is expected to make landfall over upper Vietnam during 10 -11 October.







The strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf causes isolated heavy rain in the South. The strong wind will be likely in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf. The waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are likely 2-3 meters high, in the lower Gulf of Thailand about 2 meters high and in thundershowers above 3 meters high. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, and small boats keep ashore.





























