Tropical storm Conson expected to cause heavy rain in eastern and northeastern provinces today

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has advised 14 provinces in the Northeast and the East to prepare for heavy rain and other provinces, in four regions, are also expected to be hit today when storm Conson makes landfall in Vietnam.







The department said the storm is moving west across the South China Sea and is expected to make landfall over Da Nang in Vietnam. As it moves inland over Cambodia and Thailand, the storm is expected to be downgraded to a tropical depression and then an active low-pressure cell.



Areas expected to be affected by heavy downpours today are 11 provinces in the Northeast (Nakhon Phanom, Sakhon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani), and three in the East (Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat).







Meanwhile, Royal Irrigation Department Director-General Prapit Chanma said the Prime Minister has ordered agencies to issue regular updates on the weather and flood situation, so people can prepare for the deluge. Authorities in charge of all irrigation projects were also told to keep a close watch on the flood situation. (NNT)



























