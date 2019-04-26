Treasury Dept extends royal coronation coin reservation period

Bangkok – The Treasury Department has extended the reservation period for royal coronation commemorative coins.

Members of the public were previously allowed to reserve the commemorative coins up to April 4 but due to popular demand the Treasury Department has now extended the reservation period until May 10, 2019.

Commemorative medals with ribbon bands for men and women priced at 1,600 baht are also now on sale since April 24, at the Treasury Department’s distribution units.

For more information about purchasing coins or medals, contact the Treasury Department on 0 2265 6000, Krung Thai Bank at 0 2111 1111, or the Thailand Post Company Limited at 1545.