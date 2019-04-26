Government to ease impact of bus fare rises

Bangkok – Commenting on the recent fare increases for public buses, Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha said the fare adjustment is in line with the resolution set by the Central Land Transport Committee but that the government is seeking measures to ease the impact on commuters.

“The BMTA’s fare increases may affect a large number of people. However, the decision rested with the Central Land Transport Committee, not the government. It is wrong to say that the government is increasing the fares after the general election, since the committee has been working and considering this issue well in advance. Nonetheless, we will assess the impact and find ways to alleviate the problem as much as we can,” he said.

The PM advised that the government will strive to ensure that transport services continue to be improved, including the replacing of old buses which are no longer fit for purpose and are also a major cause of air pollution.