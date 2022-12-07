‘Treasure of Memories: 19th Century Photographs of Siam’ exhibition in Bangkok until Dec 20

‘A picture is worth a thousand words’ – For the first time in decades, ‘Treasure of Memories: 19th Century Photographs of Siam’, brings you an exhibition of over 100 century-old photographs from Athada Khoman and Weerawit Futrakul’s private collection for a rare insight into the nascent modernity of 19th century Siam.







This haul of photographs from two of Thailand’s leading antique collectors will transport you to the cultural milieu during the reigns of Rama IV and V through the lens of royal photographers of the Siamese court.







A must-see for history-lovers and photographers alike, this exhibition is open now until 20 December 2022, 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM at RCB Photographer’s Gallery 1 on the 2nd floor of River City Bangkok. (PRD)

































