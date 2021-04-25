Travelers and shoppers in Thailand advised to plan ahead and take safety precautions

Following are updates to travelers regarding the early closing hours of shopping malls and shops in the 18 red-zone provinces as announced by the Thai Retailers Association and the Thai Shopping Centres Association.







From 25 April to 2 May, 2021, all shopping malls and department stores will adjust their regular operating times to 11.00-20.00 Hrs.

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and restaurants in shopping centers which will open until 21.00 Hrs.



All convenience marts, including those that normally open 24/7, will open from 05.00-22.00 Hrs.

The adjusted operating times for shopping venues may also apply in other provinces than the red-zone ones depending on the respective provincial orders, which may change without prior notice.







Travellers – or shoppers – are advised to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand. If going out is unavoidable, make your trip count and take DMHTT precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.







Mask wearing is now compulsory in several Thai provinces. So do wear a mask at all times when both indoor and outdoor public spaces, or face a fine up to 20,000 Baht.





















