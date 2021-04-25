Face masks compulsory in public places in Thailand

A number of provinces across Thailand have been issuing orders to impose fines on those not wearing masks in public places amid the nationwide effort to contain the new wave of COVID-19 infections.
TAT would like to remind all that mask wearing is taken seriously in Thailand, even in provinces that have yet to make it compulsory. Face masks should be worn at all times for both your personal safety and for those around you.
According to the Ministry of Interior, a fine up to 20,000 Baht will be imposed on those for not wearing masks in both indoor and outdoor public spaces in the following provinces. Please note that this is a living document, which the TAT Newsroom will update as new information becomes available.
|CENTRAL
Ayutthaya
Lop Buri
Kanchanaburi (only at markets, flea markets and floating markets)
Nonthaburi
Phetchaburi
Prachin Buri
Prachuap Khiri Khan
Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon
Saraburi
Suphan Buri
|EAST
Chonburi
Trat
|NORTH
Lamphun
Phetchabun
Sukhothai
Tak
Uttaradit
|NORTHEAST
Amnat Charoen
Buri Ram
Chaiyaphum
Loei
Maha Sarakham
Mukdahan
Nakhon Phanom
Nong Khai
Si Sa Ket
Surin
Ubon Ratchathani
Udon Thani
Yasothon
|SOUTH
Nakhon Si Thammarat
Narathiwat
Pattani
Phang Nga
Phuket
Ranong
Satun
Songkhla
Surat Thani
Trang
Yala
Once again, TAT would like to remind all travellers to take DMHTT precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.