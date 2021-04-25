Face masks compulsory in public places in Thailand

A number of provinces across Thailand have been issuing orders to impose fines on those not wearing masks in public places amid the nationwide effort to contain the new wave of COVID-19 infections.







TAT would like to remind all that mask wearing is taken seriously in Thailand, even in provinces that have yet to make it compulsory. Face masks should be worn at all times for both your personal safety and for those around you.



According to the Ministry of Interior, a fine up to 20,000 Baht will be imposed on those for not wearing masks in both indoor and outdoor public spaces in the following provinces. Please note that this is a living document, which the TAT Newsroom will update as new information becomes available.







CENTRAL

Ayutthaya

Lop Buri

Kanchanaburi (only at markets, flea markets and floating markets)

Nonthaburi

Phetchaburi

Prachin Buri

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Samut Prakan

Samut Sakhon

Saraburi

Suphan Buri EAST

Chonburi

Trat NORTH

Lamphun

Phetchabun

Sukhothai

Tak

Uttaradit NORTHEAST

Amnat Charoen

Buri Ram

Chaiyaphum

Loei

Maha Sarakham

Mukdahan

Nakhon Phanom

Nong Khai

Si Sa Ket

Surin

Ubon Ratchathani

Udon Thani

Yasothon SOUTH

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Narathiwat

Pattani

Phang Nga

Phuket

Ranong

Satun

Songkhla

Surat Thani

Trang

Yala

Once again, TAT would like to remind all travellers to take DMHTT precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.





















