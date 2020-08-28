Travel promotions for expats in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organizing the ‘Expat Travel Deal 2020’ to offer domestic tourism promotions for expatriate residents to encourage them to travel more domestically, and enjoy Thailand’s many attractions.







The event will take place from 11 to 13 September, 2020, from 10.00 to 22.00 Hrs. at the Quartier Gallery, Em Quartier shopping mall in Bangkok. The event is free for interested persons.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of TAT, said, “Thailand has a large expatriate population many of whom have strong links with the kingdom and who express great love for Thailand and its people. TAT and our strategic partners would like to encourage expats to travel further afield and to discover some of the Amazing Thailand experiences that can be enjoyed in every corner of the country.”



As of June, 2020, there are a total of 2,459,785 foreigners with permission to work in Thailand, according to the Department of Employment, Ministry of Labour. The total includes 155,193 skilled employees (investors, experts, skilled craftsman, and BOI) and 25,110 foreign students.

The Expat Travel Deal 2020 will showcase travel products and services from all five regions (North, Central, South, East and Northeast), demonstrations of local arts and crafts making skills, such as, ceramic bead bracelets and Thai reed mats, as well as tourism-related talk sessions. Some of the topics include ‘Travelling in Thailand During the COVID Era’ by Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia and South Pacific) and ‘The New Era of Elephant Care Tourism’ by Mr. Theerapat Trungprakan from Thai Elephant Alliance Association.

Travel agencies from each region will be on hand with customised travel packages at discounted rates. Expat attendees will be asked to present their passports to be eligible for special deals at the event.

Some of the participating businesses at the Expat Travel Deal 2020 will include Michelin-starred restaurants, including Ledu and Blue Elephant; Divana, and the Oasis and Let’s Relax spas; Bangkok Airways, Thai Smile, and AirAsia plus various Thai travel associations, golf courses and the Alipay online platform.







TAT will also be rolling out a number of other promotional activities, including joint promotions with Alipay, Thailand-based travel companies, and the airlines.

Moreover, these will be promoted alongside publicity events, including familiarisation trips for members of the foreign media and representatives of foreign travel companies in Thailand. Other forms of publicity include content marketing with online and offline publications for expats in Thailand, focussing on businesses that are certified with the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) standard.











