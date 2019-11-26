Trat organizes Bamboo Pole Paddling Competition

TRAT – Nam Chiao village community in Trat has organized the Bamboo Pole Paddling Competition to preserve its beautiful local tradition.

The event was held on Nam Chiao canal, Laem Ngob district, Trat province, on November 23 and 24. The unique feature are the “paddles” made of bamboo poles for 12 oarsmen. There are men’s and women’s teams.

The Bamboo Pole Paddling Competition was originally aimed at celebrating the Eid Al Adha Day among Thai muslims. Later, Thai Buddhists were invited to participate in the competition, which fosters good relations among people and promotes local tourism.