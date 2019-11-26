Thailand to adopt B10 as standard diesel from 1 Jan 2020

BANGKOK – The government has been promoting the utilization of B10 diesel to help raise oil palm pricing. This initiative has, so far, increased oil palm pricing by 4 baht per kilogram. The Ministry of Energy is pushing this matter by announcing that B10 diesel is to become the standard diesel type in Thailand from 1 January 2020.

The Minister of Energy Sonthirat Sonthijirawong has visited Surat Thani province, where he has reassured farmers of the stability of oil palm pricing, promising the government is pushing further utilization of B10 diesel which will help stimulate the grassroot economy.

The Ministry of Energy will, from 1 January 2020, define B10 as the standard diesel type in Thailand, which is expected to help increase national biodiesel consumption by 2.1 million liters daily, or by 40 percent.

The ministry expects the energy sector to help absorb two thirds of the national production of crude palm oil (CPO), or at 2.2 million tons annually. The increase in palm oil demand will help improve stability of oil palm fruit pricing, reduce PM 2.5 airborne dust emissions and help the country save on oil imports by 1.8 million liters daily.

The Energy Minister and visiting officials then observed biodiesel production at New Biodiesel Company Limited in Tha Chang district. This factory produces biodiesel products as a form of alternative energy, helping the country reduce reliance on fuel imports, increase pricing stability among oil palm farmers and improving confidence among farmers in revenues from their harvests.