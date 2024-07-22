American tourist stabs Australian to death after fist fight at Ao Nang beach bar in Krabi

KRABI, Thailand – In a tragic turn of events, an altercation between two foreign tourists resulted in a fatal stabbing at Ao Nang Beach in the early hours of July 22.

At approximately 2 AM, Pol. Lt. Wichot Meepob of the Ao Nang Police Station received a report of a violent confrontation involving a stabbing. Investigation officers and rescue teams were promptly dispatched to the scene.







The incident took place along the road opposite the Hoi Chak Teen sculpture at Nopparat Thara Beach, in the Ao Nang Sub-district. Upon arrival, officers found a male tourist with severe abdominal injuries. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Ross Liam Michael from Australia, was transported to Watthanapat Ao Nang Hospital and later transferred to Krabi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, 27-year-old Johnson Randall Owen from the United States, was apprehended at the scene with a fruit knife believed to be the weapon used in the stabbing.







Preliminary investigations suggest that the two men had an argument and exchanged punches prior to the stabbing. It is believed that Mr. Owen, unable to overpower Mr. Michael in the fistfight, resorted to using the knife, leading to the fatal injury.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the altercation and have detained Mr. Owen for further legal proceedings. The Australian embassy has been notified to inform the deceased’s family.

Reports indicate that the men were not previously acquainted and had a dispute in a bar in the Ao Nang area before encountering each other again at the scene of the stabbing.









































