Transport preparations near completion for HM King’s Coronation

Bangkok – Prime Minister Prayut says he has been notified that all public transport preparations for His Majesty the King’s coronation are nearing completion.

Following a meeting of the government committee responsible for organising the coronation ceremonies, the Inspector-General of the Ministry of Transport, Wittaya Yamuang, said the Ministry of the Interior is ready to provide transport services to 55,000 people nationwide, while the Ministry of Transport will provide free services on third-class trains from May 4 to 6. At least 10,700 people are expected to use the third-class trains, and members of the public can contact local train stations to obtain free tickets. The government has also prepared more than 800 buses to transport people from different provinces to Bangkok on May 5.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has announced that the MRT Dark Blue Line and the MRT Purple Line will provide free services to passengers on May 5.

The MRTA will also provide free parking areas on May 4 to 6, from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m., at all MRTA’s parking buildings. The MRT Dark Blue Line will offer free parking at 11 locations, while the MRT Purple Line will offer free parking areas at four locations. The MRT Green Line will offer free parking areas at Kheha Station in Samut Prakan province.