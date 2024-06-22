Thailand-Russia exchange views on upcoming ASEAN Dialogue Partnership

Mr. Paisan Rupanichkij, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, received a courtesy call from H.E. Mr. Evgeny Tomikhin, Ambassador of Russia to Thailand, on the occasion of the former’s appointment on 19 June 2024.

Both sides discussed Thailand-Russia relations in multilateral frameworks and exchanged views on ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, including under ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Partnership, especially the upcoming ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with Russia on 26 July 2024 in Vientiane, Lao PDR. They also discussed cooperation within the frameworks of United Nations and BRICS, with Russia as the current Chair, and on the recent participation of H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, at the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations Meeting and related events in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on 11 June 2024. (MFA)













































