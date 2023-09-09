Transport Minister plans for logistics system upgrade nationwide

The Ministry of Transport has outlined plans to improve the country’s logistics system, with a focus on railways and maritime transport.

In his inaugural speech, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit stated that he has discussed his policies with ministry officials and plans to announce the ministry’s policies next week. He stressed the importance of expanding these sectors in order to boost Thailand’s competitiveness in logistics, emphasizing its potential for growth.







The transport minister said that one of his priorities is to ensure that the nation’s double-track rail projects are completed on time. The 29.7-billion-baht improvement between Khon Kaen and Nong Khai provinces, a project that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin plans to visit in the future, is one of the ministry’s top priorities as well.







To accommodate the growing number of airlines interested in operating in Thailand, Suriya plans to request unused flight slots held by the Royal Thai Air Force at Airports of Thailand (AoT)-managed airports. This move could increase daily commercial flights by 100-150, particularly crucial with the high season approaching.







Meanwhile, the transport minister recognizes the need for affordable prices for electric trains, such as the proposed 20-baht cap, but underlines the need for negotiations with relevant agencies on the issue. He believes that implementing such fare caps will result in a 10% increase in commuters using electric trains. (NNT)













