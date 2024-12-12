Transport Minister confirms 20-baht all-route electric train to start in September 2025

BANGKOK, Thailand –– Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, on December 12, has confirmed that the 20-baht all-route electric train project will begin operation in September 2025. The project will connect five electric train lines, providing a more affordable and convenient travel option for the public.

Currently, passengers who travel from the MRT line at Pak Kret to the Airport Rail Link (Suvarnabhumi) need to purchase five separate tickets, costing 150 baht in total. The new project will reduce travel costs significantly.







Minister Suriya also encouraged the public to join the “Housing for Thai People” project, aimed at providing affordable housing. The program offers monthly payments of 4,000 baht for up to 30 years, with the right to live in the property for 99 years. The government will use land from the State Railway of Thailand for the housing project.

The first model homes will be unveiled on January 20, 2025, at the Central Station. Afterward, the public can begin registering for four locations: Bang Na, Thonburi, Chiang Rak, and Chiang Mai, with around 1,000 units available. To transfer ownership of the property, residents must live there for at least five years. (TNA)









































