Efforts to combat cannabis smuggling to the UK; Thai airport staff trained in drug detection

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), Apikit Chorojprasert, presided over the opening of a training program aimed at enhancing drug detection skills for personnel at Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) Dec 11. The first cohort of 40 employees working at baggage screening points at Don Mueang International Airport participated in the course to improve their ability to identify cannabis smuggling operations.







This initiative comes in response to growing concerns about the illegal trafficking of cannabis from Thailand to the United Kingdom, where the drug remains illegal. The UK Ambassador to Thailand, along with representatives from the National Crime Agency (NCA), met with the ONCB Secretary-General to discuss measures to curb this illicit trade.

In 2024, over 200 individuals were arrested for attempting to smuggle cannabis from Thailand to the UK. The seized quantities of cannabis indicate that the operations may be linked to criminal organizations. During the meeting, it was agreed to collaborate urgently with relevant agencies to prevent smuggling through Thai airports, as well as to develop stronger measures for screening drugs at international airports such as Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Phuket.







The training program is expected to enhance the coordination and efficiency of drug interception efforts at airports, both domestically and internationally. It focuses on improving the ability to detect hidden drugs, with a particular emphasis on outgoing passengers and luggage, and aims to increase the effectiveness of screening procedures to prevent smuggling.

Additionally, the program underscores the importance of international intelligence sharing to better identify and screen potential suspects. This initiative aims to bolster security, protect public safety in both countries, and improve Thailand’s international image, while further enhancing drug detection capabilities at airports. (TNA)



































