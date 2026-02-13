Trang Love Festival 2026 returns with iconic underwater weddings and cultural celebrations

TRANG, Thailand – All couples are invited to take part in the “Trang Love Festival 2026” from 13 to 15 February 2026 in Trang Province. This legendary event has been organized since 1995 and once was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s largest underwater wedding ceremony.

In 2026, the Trang Provincial Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to promote multicultural tourism and the province’s beautiful traditions, with the following program:

– On 13 February, pre-wedding photoshoot at Thung Khai Botanic Garden, and a couples’ parade from the Trang Chamber of Commerce to Trang Provincial Clock Tower;







– On 14 February, the underwater wedding ceremony, in which the couples will dive beneath the sea near Tham Morakot (Emerald Cave) for the legal marriage registration ceremony;

– On 15 February, art and cultural workshop activities at Kram Koon Arts Creation.

More festivals and events to celebrate the month of love can be found on the TAT website: www.tatnews.org. (PRD)



































