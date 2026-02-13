THAIFEX–HOREC ASIA 2026 poised to drive billions as Thailand strengthens its role as HoReCa hub

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Germany’s Koelnmesse are preparing to host THAIFEX–HOREC ASIA 2026 from March 11 to 13 at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Nonthaburi province. The trade show, serving the hotel, restaurant, café, and catering sector, is projected to generate more than 3.5 billion baht in trade value, promoting Thailand as a regional hub for HoReCa products and services.







DITP Director-General Sunanta Kangvalkulkij said the event has continued to build momentum since its launch in 2024 as a dedicated international platform for the HoReCa industry. In 2025, exhibitor participation rose 30 percent from the first edition, attracting 19,454 visitors and generating 3.347 billion baht in trade value. This year’s edition will expand into a larger exhibition space and offer improved access through the Pink Line MRT station serving the IMPACT complex.

The three-day business event will cover 9 categories: bakery and ice cream, café and bar, cleaning and laundry, dining, furnishing, kitchen equipment, services, technology, and wellness. Organizers expect at least 20,000 trade visitors and more than 600 participating brands, including over 270 Thai companies. More than 600 hosted buyers and trade mission representatives from Thailand and overseas markets are scheduled to take part in structured business-matching sessions.



With tourism and hospitality remaining key contributors to the national economy, the event is also set to offer opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises to upgrade their products, technology, and management practices in line with global demand.

Special zones and competitions will add practical elements to the event, including trend demonstrations, professional seminars, innovation awards, the ASEAN Coffee Roasting Championship, housekeeping competitions, and technical training programs. Organizers said the exhibition will function as both a marketplace and a working venue where operators can observe solutions in action and apply them to improve business performance. (NNT)



































