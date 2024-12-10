Thailand unites for road safety in celebration of King’s Birthday

BANGKOK, Thailand – In celebration of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary on July 28, a nationwide call for unity and traffic safety has been issued to honor the occasion. Citizens are encouraged to demonstrate loyalty and a commitment to their communities by adhering to traffic regulations and promoting safe driving practices.

The event aligns with efforts led by Vicharn Minchaiynunt, Chairman of the Committee for the Study of Sustainable Road Safety, Prevention, and Reduction, to advocate measures that enhance public safety and reduce traffic-related incidents nationwide.







Highlighting this royal milestone as a shared responsibility to uphold public order and promote a safer society, the committee has reaffirmed its dedication to working with citizens and stakeholders to implement sustainable strategies for improving road safety throughout Thailand.

Vicharn also stated that the occasion serves as a platform to inspire collective action in raising traffic safety standards while celebrating His Majesty the King’s exceptional leadership and enduring contributions to the nation. (NNT)



































