Traders fined for hiking face mask prices

BANGKOK – Ten face mask retailers have been penalized after they hiked the prices of the protective masks in the wake of the new coronavirus.





Complaints have been filed by consumers that it is difficult to find both face masks and alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Several traders have increased prices for both products following high demand in the country.

Police and officials of Department of Internal Trade surveyed shops and pharmaceutical stores in Bangkok and outlying areas and arrested 10 traders on Wednesday and Thursday after receiving the complaints.

Violators face a maximum of seven-year imprisonment and a fine of upto 140,000 baht.







