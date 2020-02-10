Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Tourism and Sport has introduced the idea of collecting fees from international visitors for the renovation of tourism attractions and natural resources, as well as providing insurance benefits specifically for tourists.







The Tourism Ministry recently held its first workshop to gather opinions from government agencies and private companies working in tourism, as well as insurance companies and revolving funds. Most of the participants say the measure must be introduced at an appropriate time to minimize disruption of the national tourism scene. They have also requested more details of the plan to use fees collected for attraction renovation and insurance benefits.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports will be holding another session to gather more opinions, and will collate all suggestions and submit them to Thailand’s Tourism Fund’s board, the National Tourism Policy Committee, and ultimately to the Cabinet for consideration.







