Thailand confirms 7 more Novel Coronavirus cases

BANGKOK – Thailand reports seven more novel coronavirus patients, raising the total cases in the country to 32.





Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, Director-General of Disease Control Department said the new patients include four Chinese nationals and three Thais.

Out of all cases, 22 persons remain hospitalized while ten others were fully recovered and discharged from hospital.

Among the three new cases, who are Thais is a returnee from Wuhan while another two cases had contact with tourists.

Out of the four new Chinese patients, three are from the same family while the other one is a tourist, who came to see doctors, as advised by the Public Health Ministry upon the arrival in the kingdom.







