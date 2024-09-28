Trade Intelligence Center (TIC) launched to support Thailand’s MSMEs

BANGKOK, Thailand – The International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD) has launched a Trade Intelligence Center (TIC) to support Thailand’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The new center analyzes key industries, starting with food, energy, and technology, to provide data and insights that help strengthen MSMEs in the global market. Experts from Thailand and abroad will work together to forecast trends and assess industry challenges.



The TIC will employ a method called ‘Strategic Foresight,’ which creates future scenarios based on global trends to help prepare Thai businesses for potential market shifts. Initial studies suggest that MSMEs need support in enhancing production capabilities, transitioning to sustainable energy, and participating in the carbon market. Digital technology is crucial for improving product quality and expanding exports.







The center plans to publish its research findings on its website starting next month, along with policy recommendations for the government and related agencies. The initiative is set to provide valuable insights for both the public and private sectors to better equip small and medium businesses for future challenges.

The TIC is also considering expanding its research scope to include the logistics industry and the Greater Mekong Subregion, with a goal to cover the entire ASEAN region by 2026. (NNT)





































