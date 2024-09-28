Thailand attends BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting during UNGA79 in New York

NEW YORK – H.E. Mr. Cherdchai Chaivaivid, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations, on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) chaired by Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister on 27 September.



This meeting marked a significant milestone for BIMSTEC as it was the first-ever gathering of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers to take place during the UNGA. The meeting addressed the importance to handle non-traditional security, enhancing comprehensive multi-modal connectivity, promoting trade especially the BIMSTEC Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiation, and fostering the role of the private sector in the region. During the meeting, Thailand also reaffirmed our commitment to host the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.







BIMSTEC, established in 1997, stands as a pivotal organization fostering regional cooperation between South and Southeast Asia, comprising seven Member States namely, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. BIMSTEC region encompasses over 1.8 billion people and a combined GDP of USD 4.5 trillion. Under Thailand’s Chairmanship from 2022 to 2024, BIMSTEC has aspired to achieving a Prosperous, Resilient, and Open region, known as “PRO BIMSTEC,” by 2030. (MFA)



























































