Tourists view first light of 2020 over Aiyoewengsea of mist

YALA – Thai and foreign tourists gathered in large numbers in Betong district of Yala province this morning to see the first light of 2020 rise over the Aiyoewengsea of mist.

The morning mist is a major attraction in Aiyoeweng sub-district and has become a destination for Thai, Malaysian, Singaporean and Indonesian travelers. The area is especially popular for seeing the first light of the New Year, as it comes with cool weather of around 20 degrees Celsius and there is an abundant supply of hotels and restaurants.

The sea of mist is located in the mountain area, which is 2,038 feet above sea level. The shroud covers a lush forest and can be seen for about eight months out of the year between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. The sea often envelopes its viewpoint for a 360-degree experience.

Tourists were also gathered in NongKhai province, especially at its mid-river Buddha statue near Wat That community. Boats are available at the location for hire from 500 to 1,000 baht for those who wish to pay their respects up close.

The site is highly revered by both Thai and Lao Buddhists and is the center of an annual celebration.