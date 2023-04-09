Tourists urged to download ‘Tourist Police i lert u’ while in Thailand

The Royal Thai Police has launched a new mobile app called ‘Tourist Police i lert u’ to assist foreign visitors in times of emergency.

The app, developed through the Tourist Police Office, allows users to seek help from the police by clicking the "Request" button and sending information and photos of the situation to the War Room, where officers are available around the clock. It also aims to provide a faster and more convenient way for tourists to access emergency assistance during their stay in Thailand. (NNT)
















