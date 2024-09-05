Tourists flock to Tad Kham Waterfall amidst nature; park officials closely monitor flash flood risks

NAKHON PHANOM, Thailand – Tourists are visiting Tad Kham Waterfall, located in Phu Langka National Park, Ban Phaeng District, Nakhon Phanom Province, to enjoy the natural beauty. With continuous rainfall in the area, the water levels of the Mekong River have been rising by 10–20 centimeters daily, now reaching around 10 meters. This has positively impacted natural tourist attractions, especially waterfalls, where water is now flowing down from the Phu Langka mountain range, creating a lively atmosphere. Visitors are coming to relax, swim, and enjoy meals surrounded by lush green forests, boosting the local economy as merchants see increased income over the holidays.



Phu Langka National Park authorities have prepared to welcome tourists by deploying staff to monitor hazardous areas and check for flash floods. They are ensuring the safety of visitors, especially those swimming in the waterfall. The situation is assessed daily, and if flash flood risks increase, immediate warnings will be issued to stop all water-related activities. (TNA)







































