Tourists are out and about in Bangkok as usual amid ongoing measures for coronavirus prevention

Thailand’s tourism and travel activities go on as usual.

Bangkok– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to share photos showing tourists out and about enjoying travel experiences in Bangkok.





This is amid the ongoing measures by Thai authorities and the private sector on the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) acute respiratory disease control.

TAT would like to reiterate that:

Thailand has effective health surveillance systems for disease control.

The Thai public and private sectors across the nation have stepped up hygiene measures.

Reminders: Local and international tourists are advised to adhere to everyday hygienic habits: avoid eating uncooked food; use serving spoons and wash your hands.

Useful contacts:

Department of Disease Control Call Centre 1422

TAT Contact Centre 1672

Tourist Police 1155

All photos were taken on 10 February, 2020, by the TAT Newsroom team.



















