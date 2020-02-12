Mountain is a bug bear

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, 10th February Phoenix Gold Stableford

You can always tell by the scores which loops you played whilst playing Phoenix Gold golf course. Monday it was Mountain and Lakes, with Mountain being the bug bear so to speak. With scores of 12, 13, 15 etc. nobody seems to be able to beat it around.





The day was overcast but with a nice breeze making it a good day for golf. The course was in great condition as usual with fast greens and good lies on all the fairways. We had a few visitors: Simon Spalding from Australia whom we haven’t seen for a long time, and Chaten Patel. These two golfers played with Captain Cripple and Sandy Chapo. I did warn them I would drag them down to my level and I nearly made it. It was great to have a game with you fellas.

Didier and Caroline Blum also joined us, along with Bruno Peytel, so a full complement of 6 groups took to the fairways and enjoyed their day out.

Sandy Chapo took 4th place with 36 points. Caroline Blum got beaten on a count back to take 3rd spot with 37 points, John Locke took 2nd with 37 also but having a better back nine then Caroline.

The winner was Barry Lewis with a fine 38 points and he promptly rang the bell. Well done, mate.

There were three twos coming from Chaten Patel, George Barrie and Steve Dodd.







