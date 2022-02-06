Tourists and residents safely evacuated after forest fire breaks out in Phuket

A forest fire broke out in Laem Krating Cape in Phuket province on Saturday. Tourists and residentsin the area were safely evacuated and no casualties were reported.

According to Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, the forest fire was detected at 4 PM and spread rapidly after authorities were unable to immediately contain the blaze due to its remote position. Officials from Rawai Municipality and forest rangers were eventually able to suppress the fire, but are continuing to closely monitor the situation.







The Royal Thai Navy also deployed water transports to assist those who could not be evacuated by land.

Rawai Municipality Mayor Aroon Solos noted that while forest fires occur in the area on a yearly basis, this year’s fire began earlier than usual, prompting officials to investigate the situation. He added that the incident has likely devastated more than 50 rai in the area. (NNT)







































