Tourist visa holders to Thailand cannot get Covid-19 vaccinations

Q: Can foreigners with a tourist visa register for COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand?

A: Currently, foreigners with a tourist visa cannot register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand. Two types of foreigners who are eligible for getting vaccines arranged by the Thai government are people who have a Non-Immigrant visa and migrant workers who are working under MOUs between countries and the Ministry of Labor, including worker who have a social security number. The Ministry of Labor will provide COVID-19 vaccines to them.







The types of Non-Immigrant persons include the following people:

– Working under a government service visa;

– Business person or a person with a business working visa;

– Investors under authorization from a relevant ministry;

– Investments under a Board of Investment (BOI) agreement;

– Education, educational visit, or training;

– Authorized to work in a foreign media agency;

– Evangelism authorized by the Department of Religious Affairs;

– Scientific research or practicum in a Thai educational institute;

– An expert craftsman.



More types of the permitted categories may be updated by the Department of Consular Affairs in further announcements.

Source: Department of Consular Affairs call center (PRD)



























