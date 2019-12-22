HHN thanks supporters with Christmas party

The Thai Garden Resort hosted the annual Christmas parties for sponsors of the Human Help Network Thailand.

Owner Gerrit Niehaus welcomed guests to the Dec. 11 bash with HHN Director Radchada Chomjinda.

German supporter Reiner Calmund opened the event with a speech praising Radchada as the “Angel of Pattaya” for her fantastic work. He also thanked all the guests by name.

Radchada stood next to express her gratitude for the benefactors’ generosity, singling out Ewald Dietrich the founder the Thai branch of the German-based charity.

The almost 20 guests then enjoyed a three-course dinner with a live musical trio moving around the room for a night that was about gratitude.