HHN thanks supporters with Christmas party

By
Elfi Seitz
-
0
118
Gerrit and Anselma Niehaus the hotel owners and gracious hosts.
The Thai Garden Resort hosted the annual Christmas parties for sponsors of the Human Help Network Thailand.

Owner Gerrit Niehaus welcomed guests to the Dec. 11 bash with HHN Director Radchada Chomjinda.

German supporter Reiner Calmund opened the event with a speech praising Radchada as the “Angel of Pattaya” for her fantastic work. He also thanked all the guests by name.

Radchada stood next to express her gratitude for the benefactors’ generosity, singling out Ewald Dietrich the founder the Thai branch of the German-based charity.

The almost 20 guests then enjoyed a three-course dinner with a live musical trio moving around the room for a night that was about gratitude.

Ewald Dieter, founder and president of HHNFT.
Very good friends: Gerrit Niehaus and Radchada Chomjinda.
Reiner “Calli” Calmund presents his speech.
Radchada Chomjinda thanks all guests for their continuous support.
(From left) Radchada Chomjinda with Princess Iris and Hans Günther Müller.
(From left) Hans Günther Müller, Hubert Grevenkamp and Ewald Dietrich.
(From left) Pirun Noyimjai, Marc Pulles, Renee de Vaans, Radchada Chomjinda, Jan de Vaans and Siromet Akjrapongpanich.
Birgit Hackenjos (left) and Heiko Klimanschefski.
(From left) Andrea Bröhl, Linda Heil, Jan de Vaans and Mark Pulles.
Anselma Niehaus (left) and Elfi Seitz.
