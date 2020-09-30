Tourism operators in Trang, southern Thailand, ready for high season

The Tourism Authority of Thailand, Trang office and local tourism network are ready to welcome tourists in the start of high season for marine tourism in October.







TAT, the Hat Chao Mai national park and tourism network collected garbage along Pak Meng beach as the province will kick off the high season of marine tourism on Oct1.

To attract tourists to beautiful natural sites and abundant mangrove forest, the new kayak route will be launched, starting from Pak Meng pier to the Hat Chao Mai national park.

Along the kayak tour, tourists will paddle through mangrove tunnels, several caves and enjoy swimming in the emerald sea water.

If they are lucky, they will have a chance to spot Indo-Pacific hump-backed dolphins at AoBoonkong.









Food vendors along Pak Meng beach prepare to serve special local menus, made from fresh seafood to tourists to experience authentic local taste.

Hotel operators there have already recorded future bookings at about 70% from October to December. (TNA)











