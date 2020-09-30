Chiang Mai International Airport opens new parking garage

Chiang Mai International Airport officially opened a new multi-story parking garage to accommodate more than 1,300 cars.







Airport Director Amornruk Chumsai Na Ayutthaya presided over the Sept. 28 opening ceremony with Chiang Mai Deputy Gov. Weeraphan Dee-on, Airports of Thailand officials and lot manager of CAPS Company.

The 10-floor car park covers 40,000 sq. meters with capacity of 1,317 vehicles. It offers automatic ticketing and barrier gate controls, counting system for all vehicles entering the building, license plate recording and analysis, availability meter, and vehicle-locating system.

The parking fee will continue to be 20 baht for up to an hour with a maximum 200 baht for up to 24 hours. There is on-site security around the clock.











