Torrential rains trigger flash floods and landslides across Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Torrential rains have caused widespread flash flooding and landslides across Chiang Mai province, particularly in the northern districts.

Over 130 millimeters of rain on Doi Inthanon has sent massive water volumes cascading down waterfalls and rivers, inundating dozens of homes and cutting off roads.

More than 50 homes in Chom Thong district, were submerged by over half a meter of water as the Mae Klang Waterfall overflowed into surrounding waterways, including the Mae Klang River. Residents expressed fear of a repeat of last year’s severe flooding, which saw their homes inundated four times. Many reported that this year’s floods arrived earlier than usual.







In northern Chiang Mai, flash floods eroded a 20-meter section of road connecting Chiang Dao district to Muang Khong sub-district, creating a deep ravine. Rescue workers faced difficulties evacuating a sick elderly woman, who had to be carried on a stretcher across the damaged section to reach an ambulance.

The Ping River, which flows through Chiang Mai city, has also seen rising, murky red waters, prompting riverside restaurants to move furniture to higher ground. While the water level remains about 1.5 meters below critical, authorities are monitoring the situation as heavy rains persist across much of northern Thailand. – 819 (TNA)

































