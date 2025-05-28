Thailand approves IP work plan with USTR in push to exit U.S. Watch List

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Cabinet has approved a draft intellectual property work plan between the Department of Intellectual Property and the United States Trade Representative (USTR), developed to improve Thailand’s standing on the USTR’s intellectual property protection lists. The decision, made this week, follows a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce and supports long-standing efforts to have Thailand removed from the USTR’s Watch List under Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act. Thailand has remained on the Watch List since 2017, following a decade on the more severe Priority Watch List.







The work plan outlines steps for protection across copyright, trademark, patent, and pharmaceutical areas. In the copyright area, this includes publishing draft laws for public consultation, improving online infringement mechanisms, acceding to WIPO treaties, and resolving collective management concerns. It also addresses the use of unlicensed software by encouraging procurement standards in government agencies. For trademarks, the plan proposes reducing application backlogs and improving examiner capacity. Patent reforms include amending relevant laws and enhancing examination efficiency, with a particular focus on pharmaceuticals and data protection.

The plan calls for legislative changes and administrative measures to enhance enforcement. Thailand will provide regular statistics on IP investigations, arrests, and prosecutions. Civil enforcement is being strengthened to address landlord involvement in infringement cases, with measures targeting software piracy, illegal streaming, and counterfeit pharmaceuticals. It also requires the sharing of data on court decisions and enforcement efforts, aligning with national intellectual property strategies.

Before Cabinet approval, input was gathered from multiple ministries and state agencies. Most approved the draft or had no objections. The Royal Thai Police requested changes to procedures for removing infringing online content, which the Ministry of Commerce accepted. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the Council of State confirmed that the plan does not constitute a treaty under Thai law, but agreed that it requires Cabinet review due to its international implications and the involvement of various agencies.

The USTR confirmed the final draft in October 2027. With Cabinet approval now secured, Thailand is expected to move forward with the measures outlined in the work plan, which is intended to support its removal from all USTR monitoring lists and improve its intellectual property enforcement framework in line with international standards. (NNT)

































