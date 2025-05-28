Thailand to hold talks with Myanmar over Kok River arsenic contamination from gold mining

CHIANGRAI, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong will travel to Myanmar to address arsenic and chemical contamination in the Kok River, primarily linked to Myanmar’s gold mining operations.

Appointed by the Prime Minister to tackle the issue, Prasert who is also Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister confirmed the pollution’s origin in Myanmar. He emphasized the need for government-to-government talks to find a joint solution, moving beyond previous operational-level discussions.







Tests reveal elevated arsenic levels near the Thai-Myanmar border. While tap water remains safe, residents are advised to avoid direct contact with river water and refrain from using it for consumption in affected areas.

The Senate’s Natural Resources and Environment Committee also highlighted mining in Myanmar as the cause for pollution in both the Kok and Sai rivers. Committee Chairman Chivaparb Chivatham urged addressing the problem at its source through negotiations or international legal action, stressing that sediment dams are only a temporary fix. He also called for clear public communication about the risks. (TNA)

































