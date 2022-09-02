‘TOPTHAI X Taiwan Select’ launched to promote retail online trading for consumers

Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), in collaboration with Taiwan’s Commercial Development Research Institute (CDRI), has launched a Thailand-Taiwan online shopping market under the title ‘TOPTHAI X Taiwan Select’ to promote retail online trading for consumers in Thailand and Taiwan.

The TOPTHAI online shop provides more than 3,000 of the most popular Thai products in Taiwan, divided into six categories, including Thai incense and spa, dried fruit, bags and fashion, snacks, design goods, decorations, and eco-friendly products.







On the other hand, the Taiwan Select shop has famous Taiwanese goods for Thais in six categories, which include food and beverage, lifestyle, mum and kids, cosmetics, fashion, and IT.

Both Thai and Taiwanese customers can shop at https://taiwan-select.com. Many sales promotion offers are usually available on the website. (PRD)

































